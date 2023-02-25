Verge (XVG) Hits Market Cap of $55.01 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Verge has a market capitalization of $55.01 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,191.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00395595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00091334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00651762 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00571658 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00177811 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,517,315,325 coins and its circulating supply is 16,516,487,725 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

