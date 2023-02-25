Velas Price Hits $0.0217 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Velas has a total market cap of $52.48 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00077900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00055861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00026303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,418,346,878 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,346,875 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.