USD Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.75 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 25th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.55 billion and $2.75 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002101 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00426692 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.29 or 0.28264466 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,540,309,622 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
