Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $4.99 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.99 billion and $106.31 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.54 or 0.00028308 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.31 or 0.00394948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000839 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004378 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017342 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.92034843 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 616 active market(s) with $84,249,955.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

