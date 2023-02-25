Uniswap Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $69.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.47 or 0.00028122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00401074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014510 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004320 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017252 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.54984831 USD and is down -5.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 617 active market(s) with $104,507,710.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

