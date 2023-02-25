Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.29. 345,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,449. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $38.47.

Insider Activity

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $225.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Trustmark news, Director Tracy T. Conerly acquired 1,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

