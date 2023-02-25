Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TOLWF opened at $2.41 on Friday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.63.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

