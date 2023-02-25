Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 120 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $4,306,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 201.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 69 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,132.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4,948.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,513.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 3.50. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,500.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,956.00.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total transaction of $1,092,541.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,299,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,490.16, for a total value of $1,092,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,299,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,927 shares of company stock valued at $20,690,321. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

