Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2,211.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $181.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.96. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $188.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.44.

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,925 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,431 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.