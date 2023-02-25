Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Has $183,000 Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

