Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28.61 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.13 billion and approximately $28.61 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00010352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00033034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00042286 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022523 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00217001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,990.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002759 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.35057938 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $36,917,275.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.