Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on March 15th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TF stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.13. 142,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,960. Timbercreek Financial has a 52-week low of C$6.87 and a 52-week high of C$9.70. The stock has a market cap of C$682.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 147.46, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.80.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TF shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.96 price target (down from C$10.23) on shares of Timbercreek Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More

