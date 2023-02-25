THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Citigroup

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on THO. Benchmark downgraded THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised THOR Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.63.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in THOR Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Stories

