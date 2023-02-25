ThetaDrop Price Down 7.2% This Week (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. During the last week, ThetaDrop has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $48.60 million and $54,302.41 worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00424726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,445.70 or 0.28134627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About ThetaDrop

ThetaDrop launched on January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ThetaDrop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

