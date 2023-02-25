The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $25.56. 361,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,743. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.39 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.90.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. III Capital Management increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 138,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Stories

