The Rank Group (LON:RNK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $78.75

The Rank Group Plc (LON:RNK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.75 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 89.50 ($1.08). The Rank Group shares last traded at GBX 86.30 ($1.04), with a volume of 110,337 shares trading hands.

The Rank Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.72. The firm has a market cap of £406.13 million, a PE ratio of 722.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.49.

The Rank Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink, and live entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.