The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GUT opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $8.24.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5,457.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter valued at about $196,000.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

