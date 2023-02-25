The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,441 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $18,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The China Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,504,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,846,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The China Fund by 514.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in The China Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,129,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of The China Fund by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CHN stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.6748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

