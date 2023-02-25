The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1659 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AES to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

AES stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.48. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in AES during the first quarter worth $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AES by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,293,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,205,000 after acquiring an additional 873,684 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AES by 3,866.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 776,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,330,000 after acquiring an additional 756,839 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after purchasing an additional 631,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AES shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

