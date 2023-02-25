Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 700 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Middleby by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $152.48. The stock had a trading volume of 249,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,209. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $120.30 and a twelve month high of $180.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.