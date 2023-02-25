Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 128,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 99,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JBT traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.28. 154,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 6.03%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Activity at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $30,471.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,849 shares in the company, valued at $4,656,882.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock worth $89,841. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

