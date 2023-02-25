TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0285

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $279.51 million and approximately $65.95 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00079011 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00056234 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009950 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00027023 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001103 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003793 BTC.
About TerraClassicUSD
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,798,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,979,446 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
