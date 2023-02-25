Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Tennant also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Tennant in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:TNC traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $71.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,002. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $85.33.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Tennant by 53.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $429,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Tennant by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Tennant during the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

