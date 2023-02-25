Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $85.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

FND has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $66.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.94.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $91.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $59.91 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.88%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

