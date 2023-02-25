Tellor (TRB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.06 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Tellor has a total market cap of $42.79 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tellor has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Tellor token can now be bought for $18.10 or 0.00078535 BTC on major exchanges.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,364,066 tokens. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io.
