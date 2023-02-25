Taconic Capital Advisors LP Sells 13,800 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP cut its stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 5,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

