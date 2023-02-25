Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $23.98 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $488,094.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $488,094.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,618 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $804,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares during the period. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

