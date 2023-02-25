Synapse (SYN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $23.38 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $238.14 million and $23.38 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Synapse has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Synapse token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00005723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

