Swipe 1-Day Volume Hits $20.08 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Swipe has a market cap of $180.09 million and $20.08 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s genesis date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 555,900,819 coins and its circulating supply is 555,904,687 coins. Swipe’s official message board is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

