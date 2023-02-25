Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of Stoneridge worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.22. 79,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,769. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

