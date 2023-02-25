StockNews.com Upgrades Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to “Buy”

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ RUTH traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $618.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 36.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

