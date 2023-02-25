StockNews.com Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 7,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $138,758.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,592 shares of company stock worth $518,005 in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Insmed

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.