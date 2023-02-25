StockNews.com Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) to Sell

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Insmed Stock Performance
INSM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,906. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 645.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.