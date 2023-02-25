Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $53.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Down 3.1 %

SRCL opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 495.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 318.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.