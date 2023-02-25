Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Steadfast Group Limited (ASX:SDF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Steadfast Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
Steadfast Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.
Steadfast Group Company Profile
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Steadfast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steadfast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.