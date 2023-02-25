Stargate Finance (STG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $127.55 Million

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One Stargate Finance token can now be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00004177 BTC on exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $127.55 million and approximately $39.62 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stargate Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.31 or 0.00424726 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,445.70 or 0.28134627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Stargate Finance Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stargate Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stargate Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stargate Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stargate Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stargate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stargate Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.