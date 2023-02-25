Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.
Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend by an average of 406.6% per year over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.
Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance
Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
