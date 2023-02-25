Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Star Bulk Carriers has raised its dividend by an average of 406.6% per year over the last three years. Star Bulk Carriers has a payout ratio of 52.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 46.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. provides seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. The firm’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

