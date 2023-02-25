Sourceless Price Up 7.7% This Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $147.11 million and $242.92 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00010285 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00032930 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00042863 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022410 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.39 or 0.00218445 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,066.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00700554 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $241.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

