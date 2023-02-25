Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Trading Down 1.6%

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.07. Approximately 4,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 20,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.12.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Source Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$41.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,343.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.95.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

