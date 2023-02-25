Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHOO) to Issue — Dividend of $0.49 on March 15th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SOHOO opened at $25.00 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.40.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

