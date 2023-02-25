SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.59

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.59 and traded as low as C$27.17. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$27.46, with a volume of 249,525 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRU.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.