SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $57,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 80,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 38,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SM Energy by 14.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 1.7 %

SM stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.43. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Company Profile



SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.



