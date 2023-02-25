SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

Insider Transactions at SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

In other SilverCrest Metals news, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$1,337,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at C$9,317,335.83. In other SilverCrest Metals news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.25, for a total value of C$206,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 470,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,879,480. Also, Director Nathan Eric Fier sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$1,337,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,010,075 shares in the company, valued at C$9,317,335.83. Insiders sold a total of 330,200 shares of company stock worth $2,967,363 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.