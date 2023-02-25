SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.
SIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$10.50 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.
SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
