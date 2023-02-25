Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.73.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

