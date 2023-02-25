Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Upgraded to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a sell rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.73.
Shopify Price Performance
Shares of SHOP stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $78.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.