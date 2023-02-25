Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2875 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1 %

SIGIP opened at $18.21 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,673.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,652 shares of company stock worth $2,955,249 over the last ninety days.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.