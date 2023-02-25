Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,125 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,741 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in NIKE by 5.4% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,137 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 24.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 419.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 96.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 41,800 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,693,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,187,275. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.28.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

