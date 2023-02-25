Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,432 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

