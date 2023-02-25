Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,819,579 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,703,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.97% of American Eagle Outfitters as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $1,185,212.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 33,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $537,935.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,848.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 70,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $1,185,212.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.63. 2,298,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $21.57.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.