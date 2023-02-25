Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 927,579 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,362,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 927,579 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.99% of NCR worth $25,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in NCR by 32.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in NCR by 350.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.69. 558,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,254. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

