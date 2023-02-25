Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $22.40 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 198.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,790 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, reaching $186.63. 6,231,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,084,354. The company has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.87 and a 200-day moving average of $160.42. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $213.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $469,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $469,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock worth $39,940,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

