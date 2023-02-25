Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $16.90 Million Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $134.13. 754,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

